Novel by Iranian author published in Germany

TEHRAN-The German translation of the novel “Muri” written by the Iranian author Mehdi Khatibi has been published by Engelsdorfer Verlag Publishing in Germany.

Almuth Degener, a specialist in Indo-European languages and a professor at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, has translated the book into German, ISNA reported.

The story of *Mourie* is set in Tehran, amidst an indeterminate time that blurs the past and present, resembling a journey through time. Every culture mourns its lost ones in its own way. In Mazandaran, north of Iran, the sorrowful cries that women utter in mourning the loss of a loved one are called “Muri”.

Mehdi Khatibi narrates “Muri” through the perspective of Mahyar, a first-person narrator. Throughout the story, we witness Mahyar's troubled mind and inner turmoil. His thoughts traverse different times as he searches for true peace.

Mahyar, a complex character, has spent his entire life seeking solitude. Yet, now that he has unexpectedly found himself alone, he feels resentful. He clings to his past in search of solace for his pain. On the other hand, the novel addresses toxic relationships—those that begin with passionate and warm love but gradually turn cold. These are the kinds of relationships that need a jolt to their core.

“Muri” is, in essence, the introspective tale of a despairing, tormented man pushed to his limits, trapped in a limbo between love and hatred. It is a simple, captivating, and concise novel. It tells a story about loneliness and suffering—the kind of suffering that unconsciously leads a person to lament.

Although the protagonist is Mahyar and the narrative focuses on the course of his life and the complexities of his mind, women play a significant role in this novel.

Khatibi is a writer, poet, and editor with a background in judicial law. He currently works as a librarian and editor.

SS/

