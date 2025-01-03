‘A new tragic morning’: Israeli attacks kill 77 across Gaza

Families of victims who were killed in overnight attacks are outside Al-Aqsa Hospital morgue and waiting for the burial of their loved ones, according to Al Jazeera.

Israeli fighter jets have destroyed three residential homes in the central areas, killing more than 25 Palestinians in these simultaneous attacks.

We are still getting reports coming from northern Gaza suggesting that Israeli forces are still pressing on with military operations.

In particular, in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital, [Israeli forces] are burning to the ground and destroying all key infrastructure in the north of the Strip as part of the ongoing military operation that has been taking place for more than two months.

The initial confirmation we are still getting is that 77 Palestinians have been killed since yesterday morning.

Currently, drones are still hovering overhead across the skies of the central areas.

We have heard, during the early hours of this morning, sporadic shelling coming from the eastern areas of Deir el-Balah and its suburbs.