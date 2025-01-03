Iraqis mark ‘Leaders of Victory’ martyrdom anniversary  

TEHRAN – Officials and people in Iraq marked the fifth anniversary of the United States’ terrorist airstrikes that led to the martyrdom of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and several of their comrades.

Crowds gathered at the site of the terror scene on the road leading to Baghdad International Airport.

Leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces were in attendance, including its head Faleh al-Fayyad, and other officials.

Families of the martyrs were also present at the event of what has become known locally as the airport crime.

Speakers recalled the pioneering stances of the two martyrs in combating Takfiri terrorist groups.

They also condemned the illegal terrorist act committed by the United States that violated Iraqi sovereignty and international law, demanding the completion of the judicial file and the internationalization of the crime to hold the perpetrators accountable.

People in Iraq pay tribute to General Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and several of their comrades who were assassinated by the US in 2020.

The opening speech was delivered by Faleh al-Fayyad who pointed out how the two martyrs “sacrificed themselves for the sake of this nation.”

“In remembering martyrdom, we must also remember the master of Martyrs of the Resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” Al-Fayyad noted.

“The term ‘Leaders of Victory’ was coined by the religious authority to refer to martyrs Haj al-Muhandis and Haj Soleimani,” he explained.

“Our loss of the Leaders of Victory is not absolute, but it is the loss of being separated from them. Haj Qassem’s personality, his courage, his thought, and his sacrifice are beyond comparison.”

Al-Fayyad also said, “The Popular Mobilization Forces is fully prepared for any confrontation and is not concerned with baseless accusations. There is interaction with the government of Prime Minister al-Sudani. Our forces provide this government with symbols of dignity and strength.”

He concluded his speech by saying “victory belongs to all who raise the banner of truth, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, or anywhere else.”

A large crowd also lit candles during a vigil at the site of the terror crime.

Despite the cold weather, thousands of people continued to commemorate the anniversary of the Leaders of Victory at Baghdad International Airport.

Senior politician Qais Al-Khazali stated: “On this sorrowful occasion, in which we lost the finest leaders who illuminated the paths of resistance and concluded their victorious journey with martyrdom, we renew our pledge to follow their path and adhere to their divine course.”

Popular Mobilization Forces chief Faleh al-Fayyad has paid tribute to the "Leaders of Victory".



In the holy province of Najaf, a large number of people traveled on foot towards the small shrine and burial site of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in the largest cemetery in the world, Wadi-us-Salaam. Volunteers distributed food and snacks along the designated route.

Events also took place at the holy shrines in the Arab country, including the cities of Karbala, Najaf, and Samarra. The Kadhimiyah Holy Shrine in the capital Baghdad also held a memorial ceremony in its courtyard.

Other events in tribute to the two martyrs were held across Iraq.