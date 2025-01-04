‘Creating a secure, transparent environment for investors a priority of Oil Ministry’

TEHRAN- The Iranian oil minister announced that creating a secure and transparent environment for investors is a priority of the Oil Ministry.

Making the remarks in a meeting with members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Friday, Mohsen Paknejad announced the ministry's readiness to cooperate with the private sector and chambers of commerce to achieve the country's macroeconomic goals and stated: “Creating a secure and transparent environment for investors is a priority of this ministry’s programs.”

In the meeting, which was participated by some entrepreneurs, the minister presented a report on the status of energy production and consumption in the country, and emphasizing the necessity of constructive interaction with the private sector and extensive investment in the oil and petrochemical industry, he said the private sector can help in alleviating the energy imbalance in the country alongside the government.

Pointing to the country's abundant capacities in the oil and gas sector, he stated: “Iran, as one of the largest energy producers in the world, has significant potentials for international cooperation. The development of this industry requires sustainable investment and strengthening economic relations with other countries, which can lead to economic growth and job creation.”

The oil minister urged the members of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture to play a more effective role in encouraging domestic and foreign investors to enter the fields of production and refining, emphasizing that interaction with the private sector in the oil industry can be utilized as a strategic opportunity for the sustainable development of the country."

In the meeting, the members of the ICCIMA emphasized the necessity of structural reforms and removing existing obstacles to facilitate collaborations, and called for the formulation of supportive policies to strengthen the capability and effective presence of the private sector in oil activities.

The need to focus on the country's energy management, utilizing the capacity of the private sector in bunkering, facilitating private sector participation in the development of oil and gas fields, and establishing a financial engineering structure in the Ministry of Oil were among the issues discussed in this meeting.

The minister of oil issued an order to implement some proposals from the private sector in the shortest possible time during this meeting and emphasized the continuation of these meetings.

It is noteworthy that this meeting was held with the aim of creating synergy between the government and the private sector for the development of the oil industry, and initial agreements were made to pursue joint projects.

MA