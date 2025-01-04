Strategic document being prepared for boosting exports from free zones

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that this organization, in cooperation with the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones, is preparing a strategic document for the development of the export from the free zones.

“In order for the free zones to return to their original position, with the cooperation and support of the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones, we are trying to turn these zones into export hubs where a part of the country's exports is carried out through them”, Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, noted.

The establishment of free trade zones (FTZs) in Iran dates back to the Iranian calendar year 1368 (March 1989 - March 1990) following the fall in the country’s oil income in the preceding year which prompted the government to promote non-oil exports.

The first two free trade zones of Iran were established in the south of the country. The first one was Kish Free Trade Zone established in 1368 on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf and the second one was Qeshm Free Trade Zone established the year after on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Some five other free trade zones have been also established in the country since then, including Chabahar in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Arvand in southwestern Khuzestan Province, Anzali in northern Gilan Province, Aras in East-Azarbaijan Province and Maku in West-Azarbaijan Province, both in the northwest of the country.

The development of existing free trade zones and the establishment of new FTZs has become one of the major economic approaches of the Iranian government.

MA