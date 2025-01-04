Lawmakers tour Dezful Airbase, discuss Khuzestan's security challenges

TEHRAN – Members of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee recently visited the Vahdati Airbase in Dezful to assess the challenges, threats, and opportunities present at the airbase and within the broader Khuzestan Province.

The Vahdati Airbase is a strategically significant military installation for the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF). Its location near the Iraq border highlights its crucial role in regional security operations.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the committee's spokesperson, reported on a joint meeting with the base's commanders, including Brigadier General Hamzeh Bidadi, commander of the Iranian Army in Khuzestan Province and the Southwest Operational Headquarters.

"A comprehensive report detailing the Army's activities in Khuzestan Province, including the missions, programs, and strategies of this base, was presented," Rezaei stated.

The lawmakers expressed their profound appreciation for the historical contributions of the Fourth Fighter Base Vahdati in Dezful, especially during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

During their visit to Ahvaz, Rezaei noted, "A meeting of the Khuzestan Province Security Council was convened, where members presented a report on the region's challenges, threats, and opportunities."

Discussions focused on critical issues in Khuzestan, particularly border security and the dredging of the Arvand River. The urgency of addressing these security concerns was emphasized.

"The meeting concluded with a decision to prioritize the dredging of the Arvand Rud, a matter that will be included in the National Security Commission's agenda for follow-up with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant sectors," Rezaei explained.

Additional topics addressed included border monitoring and the security factors contributing to instability in Khuzestan.

Another area of focus was on factors causing insecurity in Khuzestan Province, which we agreed to investigate and address with increased efforts for resolution, Rezaei added.