Isfahan’s handicraft exports stand at $7.6m in 9 months

TEHRAN – The value of Isfahan province’s handicrafts exports stood at $7.6 million during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year 1403 (Mar. 20 – Dec. 20, 2024), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

According to Norollah Abdollahi, the province’s handicraft exports totaled $15 million in 1402. The official highlighted that Isfahan, despite not sharing borders with neighboring countries, relies on other provinces for export logistics.

“To address this issue, an agreement is reached between the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts and the Customs Administration to ensure that the point of origin for Isfahan’s handicraft exports is documented on export papers, regardless of the departure location,” Abdollahi explained.

He added that a significant portion of Isfahan’s handicrafts is currently exported through Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. “Previously, these exports were registered under Tehran’s name, but the new agreement ensures that Isfahan is credited as the production and export source.”

Moreover, Abdollahi noted that efforts are underway, in collaboration with the provincial governor-general, to activate Isfahan International Airport as a direct export hub for the province’s handicrafts.

As reported by IRNA, of the 602 recognized handicraft disciplines globally, 299 are associated with Iran, and 200 of these are tied to the historically and artistically rich province of Isfahan.

Currently, over 70,000 artisans are active in Isfahan’s handicraft industry, the report said.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

