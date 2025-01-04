US Muslim group demands action to free abducted Gaza doctor

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called on the US government to “take immediate action” after Israel seized Dr Hussam Abu Safia from the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Fears for Abu Safia’s safety continue to grow after he was last seen being taken away in an Israeli military vehicle outside the destroyed health facility in northern Gaza a week ago, Al Jazeera reported.

“The Biden administration, which is a full partner in Israel’s genocide, must act to secure the release of Dr Hussam Abu Safia and to end the far-right Israeli government’s systematic assault on hospitals and medical personnel in Gaza,” CAIR said in a statement.

“Israeli attacks on medical facilities, its daily slaughter of Palestinian civilians, and its forced starvation of an entire population are clearly part of the overall genocidal campaign of ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”