Ayatollah Khamenei urges increased focus on Imams Jawad, Hadi, and Askari in literature and art

TEHRAN – During a meeting on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the importance of Imam Jawad (AS), Imam Hadi (AS), and Imam Askari (AS) in the history of Islam.

He criticized the insufficient mention of these esteemed Imams in sermons and literature, emphasizing their unparalleled role in the quantitative and qualitative expansion of Shi'ism during their eras.

During the closing of a mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Imam Hadi (AS), the Leader underscored the necessity of addressing the lives and teachings of these Imams in various historical and artistic fields. He noted that Shi'ism has never seen such expansion as it did under the guidance of these three Imams. “Baghdad and Kufa became the main centers of Shi'ism during the time of Imam Hadi and Imam Jawad, and their contributions to Shi'ite teachings are unmatched,” he remarked.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on researchers and artists to dedicate more efforts to studying and creating works about these Imams, lamenting the lack of attention they have received in these areas. He urged for an increase in literature and artistic productions that highlight the significant contributions of these Imams.