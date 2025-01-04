Two new Iranian satellites to enter orbit by late spring

TEHRAN – Iran is making more strides in its space program, with plans to launch two new satellites into orbit in the following months.

Hassan Salariyeh, Director of the Iranian Space Research Center, announced that the launches of the "Tolu 3" and "Zafar 2" satellites, previously delayed, are now scheduled for late Spring 2025.

During an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Salariyeh provided updates on Iran's space industry, including the status of current satellites, ongoing projects, and the country's space ambitions.

He mentioned that the "PARS 3" satellite, which is in the design phase, aims for an imaging accuracy of about two meters. The "PARS 2" satellite, set to be unveiled in February during the Fajr celebrations, will have an imaging accuracy of less than four meters. This satellite, a remote sensing project, requires a sun-synchronous orbit and its launch is planned for 2025 or later, depending on the launch vehicle's readiness.

The launches of "Tolu 3" and "Zafar 2," initially planned for early winter 2024, were postponed due to the need for a sun-synchronous orbit and delays with the external launch vehicle. They are now expected to launch in the first half of 2025, with a likely window in late Spring.

Iran has made significant strides in its space program recently. In January 2024, the Soraya satellite was launched into a 750 km orbit, setting a national record. In September 2024, the Chamran-1 satellite was launched into a 550 km orbit, and in August 2024, the Fakhr-1 satellite was launched to test advanced communication systems.