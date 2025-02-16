Iran to launch 'Navak' micro-class satellite, continuing series of space missions

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, announced plans to launch the domestically developed Navak micro-class satellite in the coming days, marking a milestone in the country’s pursuit of advanced aerospace capabilities.

The 40-kilogram satellite, designed by the Iranian Space Research Institute, will be propelled into orbit using the upgraded Simorgh rocket.

This launch signals progress toward accessing geostationary orbit (GEO) and bolstering national communication infrastructure.

Iran’s space program, which has faced international sanctions and technical hurdles over the past decade, has prioritized self-reliance in satellite technology.

The country has recently achieved notable advancements in satellite technology. In January 2024, the Soraya satellite was launched into a record 750 km orbit.

By September, the Chamran-1 satellite reached a 550 km orbit using the domestically-developed Qaem-100 carrier. Additionally, the unveiling of the Pars-1 and Pars-2 satellites promises to enhance Earth's remote sensing capabilities.

5G, digital economy, and e-government reforms

Speaking at a high-level meeting attended by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Hashemi outlined parallel priorities, including accelerating 5G network deployment through the auction of 3600 MHz frequency bands.

“Enhancing regulatory transparency and network quality are public demands we take seriously,” he said, emphasizing that resolving bureaucratic bottlenecks would “uniquely align stakeholders” to fast-track 5G development.

The minister also stressed goals to grow Iran’s digital economy to 10% of GDP under the Seventh Development Plan, advocating for public-private partnerships.

“Our approach to e-government is transformative,” Hashemi stated, referencing a soon-to-be-implemented initiative redesigning bureaucratic systems.

Despite ongoing U.S.-led sanctions, Hashemi highlighted “defensible achievements” in tech diplomacy, including partnerships with Latin American and Gulf states.

First Vice President Aref closed the meeting by urging faster implementation of strategic projects, endorsing the ministry’s “pioneering” role in Iran’s tech-driven economic agenda.