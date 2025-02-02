Pezeshkian praises Iran's advances in space and military deterrence after exhibition visit

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the country’s growing deterrence capabilities on Sunday, as the nation unveiled three new satellites and a ballistic missile during a ceremony commemorating National Space Technology Day.

The event, held at the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), underscored Iran's growing advances in both space and defense technologies.

Among the key highlights was the introduction of the Pars-1 and Pars-2 remote-sensing satellites, alongside the Navak communications satellite. The Pars-1 satellite’s upgraded version marks significant improvements over its predecessor, boasting enhanced capabilities. Meanwhile, the Pars-2 satellite offers increased imaging precision, with a visual spectrum providing 8-meter color resolution and 4-meter black-and-white resolution.

The Navak satellite is designed to test communications in an elliptical orbit, marking its first placement in such an orbit, further pushing the boundaries of Iran’s satellite technology.

In addition to these space advancements, Pezeshkian visited an exhibition at the Ministry of Defense, where the Iranian Defense Ministry showcased its latest military innovations, including satellite launchers, guidance systems, and the much-anticipated ballistic missile, “Etamad,” or "trust" in Persian. With a striking range of 1,700 kilometers, the Etamad missile, measuring 16 meters in length and 1.25 meters in diameter, is equipped with a guided warhead that ensures accurate targeting.

The exhibition also displayed new developments in Iran's missile defense capabilities, with photos of the next-generation Bavar-373 system, which features launchers equipped with advanced tracking and fire control radars, further enhancing its ability to target hostile threats.

‘Iran’s military, space advancements intended as a deterrent’

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s military and space advancements are intended as a deterrent, ensuring the security and sovereignty of the nation. “Our progress in defense and space technologies is designed to prevent any thoughts of aggression or invasion against Iran,” he stated.

The President also highlighted the resilience and ingenuity of Iran's youth and experts, who have made significant strides in developing and even exporting military equipment despite external efforts to hinder the country’s self-sufficiency. “In the past, invading Iran was an option for our adversaries, but today, thanks to the efforts of our experts, youth, and specialists, no one dares to consider such actions,” Pezeshkian added.

Defense ministry says Iran planning two satellite launches in February

During the same event, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that the country is preparing for two significant space launches in February.

He emphasized that Iran has now reached a high level of capability in satellite launches and is making ambitious plans for the future.

“There is excellent collaboration between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Communications in the space sector, and private companies have also been actively involved,” Nasirzadeh added. “The Ministry of Defense is currently in contact with over 7,000 private companies and 300 knowledge-based companies."

Reflecting on the country’s space progress, Nasirzadeh stated, "We started our space journey with the construction of satellites, and when we faced challenges in satellite launches, we turned to developing satellite launch vehicles. Today, we’ve reached a mature stage in this field, and we have solid plans for the future."

He also hinted at the possibility of providing space-related services to countries with which Iran has strong diplomatic ties.