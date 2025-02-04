Iran committed to fostering AI cooperation in region

TEHRAN –The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, the minister of information and communications technology has said.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Sattar Hashemi said Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf, and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on Monday.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provide an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

He underlined that Iranian human capital, available at competitive costs, is a strategic advantage that positions Iran as a valuable partner in regional AI initiatives.

According to Hashemi, by cultivating environments that encourage collaboration and investment, Persian Gulf region can be turned into a powerhouse of Artificial Intelligence excellence, attracting global tech giants while strengthening intraregional partnerships for shared prosperity.

“The Persian Gulf region offers an unparalleled opportunity to foster AI initiatives that cater to our collective aspirations.

The region has a pivotal role in evolving the AI ecosystem, stressing, “This region possesses unique strengths that position us to harness AI’s potential and become a global digital leader.”

The regional countries lay the cornerstone for innovation-driven economies that shape the future, as they increasingly invest in AI infrastructure, Hashemi stated.

The official went on to propose a strategic framework for collaboration that leverages the collective strengths, combining Iran’s skilled human capital and its infrastructure with the investment capabilities and infrastructure of the neighboring countries.

“By establishing AI acceleration hubs, facilitating joint investment in free zones, and enhancing academic collaboration and elite exchange programs, we can unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth,” he noted.

Iran Corridor 2025

Iran Corridor 2025 was held on Monday, aimed to showcase Iran’s communication infrastructure as a secure route for data transmission in the region.

The Iran Corridor aimed to promote regional cooperation in advancing the Digital Economy by enhancing interconnected digital infrastructures.

The country plays a strategic role as a vital corridor, linking regions through terrestrial and submarine fiber optic networks, and fostering diversity in digital facilities. This position enables the integration of regional digital platforms and reliable, high-speed data communication.

The event explored opportunities for co-investment in interregional cable systems, leveraging Iran’s role at the crossroads of Trans-Eurasian corridors: the Middle East to Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Indian Ocean to the Caspian Sea, and the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

