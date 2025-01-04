Leader tells Pope Francis Muslims and Christians should unite against Global Arrogance

TEHRAN – Pope Francis has received a beautifully crafted plaque featuring excerpts from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's speeches about Prophet Jesus (pbuh).

The plaque was presented by Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari, the Iranian Ambassador to the Vatican, during a personal meeting.

Created by the Islamic Revolution Cultural Research Institute, the plaque was translated into Italian and presented as an exquisite tablet. Pope Francis warmly welcomed the gift and expressed his deep appreciation. He remarked that the text contained "significant and prominent points that could be impactful and influential for followers of the Christian faith.”

The excerpts from Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s speeches emphasized the profound importance of Prophet Jesus in Islam, stating that he is held in no less esteem than he is by devoted Christians. The text portrayed Jesus as a figure who spent his life fighting against oppression, aggression, and corruption, challenging those who used wealth and power to exploit others. It urged followers of Christ to emulate his path by standing against injustice and promoting a just world order. The plaque underscored that "If Jesus Christ (pbuh) were among us today, he wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to fight the leaders of oppression and Global Arrogance," and advocate for human virtues.

During the meeting, Pope Francis also shared his deep concern about the ongoing situation in the region, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggressions against Palestinians. He mentioned that he is regularly updated on developments through his representative in Palestine.

‘Netanyahu is the problem, not the Jews’

Seyyed Abolhasan Navab, founder of Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations, was also present during the meeting with Pope Francis. In his remarks to the religious leader, he emphasized the urgent need for peace and justice in the wake of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He stated, "We have no problem with the Jews; the problem is with Netanyahu," highlighting the distinction between the Jewish community and political actions that contribute to conflict.

Appreciating Pope Francis's stance on defending the oppressed people of Palestine, Navab remarked, "Religious leaders have proven that they are always alongside the people and the voice of human suffering."

Navab underscored the importance of solidarity among all people, regardless of race, color, ethnicity, religion, or sect. "The heart of every fair-minded person aches when they witness oppression.”