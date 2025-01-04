Development of Chabahar port takes center stage in high-ranking Iran-India talks

TEHRAN – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, participated in the 19th Iran-India Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi on Friday, engaging with multiple Indian officials.

The discussions, which included India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues, emphasizing the enhancement of economic relations, particularly the strategic development of the Chabahar port.

"Iran and India enjoy traditional and historical ties," Takht-Ravanchi wrote in a post on X.

The Iranian diplomat also said he had a fruitful meeting with India's Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar.

He highlighted that "economic relations, including Chabahar Port, were prominent in the negotiations," underscoring the commitment of both countries to strengthen their traditional and historical ties.

The strong relationship between Iran and India recognized through their 2003 Strategic Partnership Agreement, has continued to thrive, with bilateral trade reaching $17.5 billion in 2022-2023, despite Western sanctions.

Moreover, the Chabahar port on Iran's coastline represents a vital strategic asset for both Iran and India. This importance was underscored by a recent 10-year agreement, involving India’s $250 million investment aimed at the port's development.

This strategic move positions Chabahar as a competitor to Chinese-backed Pakistani ports and aligns with India’s regional connectivity goals.

Additionally, both countries’ membership in BRICS has bolstered cooperation, optimized trade routes, and expanded collaboration in technology, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, highlighted by a 30% rise in Indian visitors to Iran in 2022.