Iran ranks 2nd in Intl. IQ TEST 2024

TEHRAN –According to the International IQ Test, updated on January 1, Iran ranks second worldwide, with an impressive average Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of 106.63.

The IQ is a measure of intelligence designed to classify the population into different groups. In this classification, 98 percent of people score between 70 and 130, and 50 percent score between 90 and 110. The further an IQ score is from the average of 100, the fewer people have that score. Only 2 percent of the population scores below 70 or above 130.

The current result is based on 1,393,066 people around the world who took the same test on this website in 2024.

China and South Korea are placed first and third with an average IQ of 107.43, and 106.57, respectively.

The average IQ by country seems to be generally higher in East Asia. Close to average in Europe, Western Asia, Oceania, North America and North Africa. And below average in Central and Southern Africa, and Latin America.

Iran is one of the most prominent countries on the list. The achievement showcases the high intellectual capacity of Iranian people.

Factors such as culture, emphasis on basic sciences, and the role of the family in nurturing talents are among the main reasons for this achievement.

However, the remarkable result can inspire new plans to make better use of these talents for the sustainable development of the country.

Japan (106.54), Singapore (105.25), Russia (103.31), Mongolia (103.13), Australia (102.67), Armenia (102.64), and Spain (102.37) are among the top ten countries.

Out of the top ten countries, six are from Asia, which shows the superiority of the region in terms of human development.

Asian countries, especially East and Southeast Asia have high achievements in the field of general intelligence due to their focus on strict education and the use of new technologies in learning.

Knowing the IQ can help individuals understand themselves better and recognize differences (or similarities) with others, especially if their scores are significantly lower or higher than average. It can explain certain ease or difficulties in social relationships, professional activities, or educational pursuits.

IQ should be seen as an indicator among other aspects of personality (such as motivations, values, etc.) and not as a definitive conclusion. IQ is just one indicative element and does not sum up a person’s entire personality, which includes many other facets (personality, motivations, values, etc.).

The International IQ test is inspired by Raven’s Matrices (developed by psychologist John Carlyle Raven in 1936). For each question, the candidate must complete a series using logic. This method measures the ability to reason, understand complexity, and recognize and reproduce patterns.

This technique allows for fair IQ assessment across different countries and languages, making it a good choice for an international IQ test; it is also said to be the most reliable IQ test on the internet.

MT/MG