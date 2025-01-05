Persepolis face coaching dilemma

TEHRAN - Persepolis are currently facing a coaching dilemma. Two weeks after parting ways with Juan Carlos Garrido, they still haven't found a new coach.

Under leadership of the Spanish coach, they experienced some disappointing results in recent matches, leading to frustration among supporters.

Persepolis had conceded a number of goals in recent games, raising concerns about the team's defensive solidity.

Persepolis interim coach Karim Bagheri, earned two vital wins over struggling teams Kheybar and Havadar to keep their title hopes alive.

Persepolis have worked with four coaches in the last year and changing coaches frequently can disrupt the team's rhythm and negatively impact performance.

Finding a suitable replacement for Garrido may be challenging, especially during the season.

Persepolis are scheduled to face Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal on Feb. 4 in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite and this crucial time could be detrimental to their chances of success.

The media reports suggest that Persepolis have negotiated with several coaches however they have not made agreement with anyone so far.

Portuguese Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro, Croatia coach Slaven Bilic, ex-Dortmund trainer Edin Terzic, former Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac, ex-Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez, Foolad coach Yahya Golmohammadi, Zoran Barisic, and Igor Stimac have been shortlisted to lead the Reds.

Defending champions Persepolis sit third in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), three points behind Tractor and Sepahan.