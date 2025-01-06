Archaeological studies begin on a discovered hole at Shushtar’s bus terminal

TEHRAN - Shushtar’s Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has announced the initiation of archaeological and research studies on a hole discovered during construction work at the city’s bus terminal.

The cavity is suspected to hold historical significance, according to Davoud Najjar-Asiabani, head of the department.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Najjar-Asiabani explained that reports of the hole emerged during the construction of a basement for a shop at the terminal.

In response, a team of archaeologists, conservation specialists, and the heritage protection unit was dispatched to the site to conduct preliminary assessments, the official said.

To ensure proper evaluation, construction activities at the site have been halted. “Accurate identification and analysis require extensive fieldwork. As such, the expertise of the Khuzestan province’s Cultural Heritage Directorate and other specialists are being utilized in parallel to gather comprehensive data,”Najjar-Asiabani noted.

Initial observations suggest the cavity may be part of an ancient water channel. However, the area’s dense clay deposits make it difficult to determine its size and extent.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official stressed that conclusions would only be drawn after conducting thorough research and archaeological studies.

Shushtar: a hub of historical engineering

Shushtar is renowned for its over 100 historical water structures spanning various eras. One of those structures in the UNESCO-registered Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System includes interconnected bridges, dams, mills, waterfalls, canals, and tunnels, designed to optimize the use of river water.

Dating back to the Achaemenid and Sassanid periods, these structures were highlighted by French archaeologist Jean Dieulafoy as the “largest industrial complex before the Industrial Revolution.”

Recognized globally, the “Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System” was inscribed as Iran’s tenth UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009. Another UNESCO-listed site in Shushtar is the Afzal Caravanserai, recently added to the World Heritage list during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh.

AM