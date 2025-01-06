Israeli forces infiltrating West Bank camp in an ambulance

The footage from a surveillance camera, verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad agency, showed the moment Israeli special forces infiltrated the Balata refugee camp using an ambulance on December 19.

The raid resulted in the death of two Palestinians, including a woman.

Nicola Perugini, a professor of international relations at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, noted the Israeli move came as its military accuses Hamas of using medical facilities for military purposes in Gaza, something UN officials say it has offered scant evidence for.

“The Israeli army hiding in an ambulance to carry out an operation in Balata refugee camp, Nablus. The same army that destroyed Gaza’s hospitals based on the fabricated accusation that they are a network of military command centers,” Perugini said in a post on X.

Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Palestine, also slammed the Israeli actions.

“Misusing the protected status of medical vehicles and personnel is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and may constitute a crime of perfidy. By systemically disregarding IHL [international humanitarian law], Israel has rendered the legal frameworks meant to protect civilians, completely meaningless,” she wrote on X.