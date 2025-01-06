Musk hits back at ‘utterly despicable’ Starmer after British PM accuses him of spreading lies

Elon Musk has ramped up his criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the grooming gangs scandal after he accused the tech billionaire of “spreading lies”.

Starmer said on Monday morning that politicians calling for a national inquiry into the issue were seeking to “jump on a bandwagon of the far Right”, the Telegraph reported.

But Musk hit back as he posted on his X website: “Starmer was deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes. That’s what the inquiry would show.”

Musk labeled Starmer “utterly despicable”.

He previously criticized the government for refusing to hold a public inquiry into historic sexual abuse by grooming gangs in Oldham.

Musk attacked the decision, taken by safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, as “disgraceful” and claimed that she “deserves to be in prison”.

Starmer said a “line has been crossed” with the criticism of Ms Phillips. He also suggested Musk was “desperate for attention” as a war of words between the two men escalated.

The premier told a press conference: “Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible, they are not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves.”

He added: “I enjoy the cut and thrust of politics, the robust debate that we must have but that has got to be based on facts and truth, not on lies, not on those who are so desperate for attention that they are prepared to debase themselves and their country.”

Phillips has insisted it was “for Oldham council alone” to decide whether to launch an investigation into alleged exploitation between 2011 and 2014.