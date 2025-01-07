Tehran cultural center to host Armenian Music Night

TEHRAN- An Armenian Music Night will be held at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Tuesday evening to mark the beginning of the year 2025.

Renowned Iranian artists are set to attend the event, including Fereydoun Khoshnoud (composer), Vigen Davoudi (founder of Studio Pop), Sharareh Dolatabadi (veteran actress), Hamid Askari (faculty member at the University of Arts), Vartan Sahakian (musician), Davood Heidari (actor and singer), Ani Arzumanian (daughter of musician Andre), Shahryar Kohanzad, Omid Hojjat, Andre Moradian (pianist), Babak Reyahi, Masoud Homayouni, Majid Behbahani, Pouria Heidari, Homayoun Aramfar, Armen Keshishi, and Babak Radmanesh.

The program will include musical performances, the unveiling of the winter issue of the magazine "Ba Taraneh," and a video message from Artush (a veteran Armenian singer).

Attendance is free and open to all interested.

