Iran’s women’s taekwondo coach Maddah resigns

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s taekwondo head coach Minoo Maddah stepped down from his role.

Head of Iran taekwondo federation Hadi Saei said that Maddah has left the training for two weeks.

According to him, the new head coach will be introduced next week.

The media reports suggest that there was a quarrel between Maddah and her assistant Mahrouz Saei.

Under Maddah’s leadership, Nahid Kiani claimed a silver medal in the 57kg and Mobina Nematzadeh seized a bronze in 49kg in the 2024 Olympic Games.