Trump reportedly halts extradition of Iranian citizen at Italy's request

TEHRAN – An Italian newspaper has reported that Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, has agreed to temporarily suspend the extradition of an Iranian citizen detained in Milan.

The decision follows a direct appeal from Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during her recent visit to the United States, the paper claimed.

The individual in question, identified as Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, was arrested at Milan's airport under a U.S. judicial warrant.

The U.S. government has accused Abedini of facilitating the transfer of drone technologies to Iran. According to Washington, these technologies were allegedly used in an attack on a U.S. military base near the Syria-Jordan border. The attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers.

The Italian daily Il Giornale revealed on Monday that Prime Minister Meloni specifically requested Trump to intervene in Abedini's case. This appeal is part of broader diplomatic discussions between Italy and the incoming U.S. administration.