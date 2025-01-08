Four reasons predicting jump in Iran-Russia trade in 2025

TEHRAN- The ambassador of Iran in the Russian Federation mentioned four reasons for predicting the jump in trade between Iran and Russia in 2025.

Kazem Jalali pointed to the upcoming talks between the presidents of the two countries, the implementation of the next steps of the bilateral monetary and banking agreement, the beginning of free trade of Iran with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and geopolitical conditions as the areas for the growth of trade between the two countries.

In early December 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the stability and reliability of trade and economic relations with Iran, expressing optimism about further growth in bilateral trade volumes.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 15th VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum in Moscow, themed “The Future of Capital and the Capital of the Future,” Putin lauded ongoing projects between the two nations in logistics, energy, industry, and security.

“The North-South Corridor is operational, and the volume of transportation along this route is steadily increasing,” Putin said, referring to enhanced cooperation in transportation.

Iran and Russia have initiated the implementation of two major transit-logistics projects aimed at enhancing trade routes and reducing cargo transport times. The projects include the Ulyanovsk-Astara rail corridor and the Volga-Caspian Sea river route, which are expected to cut delivery times from 21 days to seven.

According to a report in early December 2024, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the governor of Ulyanovsk, Iran’s Consul General in Kazan, and officials from India, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, as well as managers from logistics companies, including the Iranian-Russian Salyanka port. The projects aim to expand trade fleet capacity and increase economic and transit exchanges between Iran and Russia.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has announced Tehran and Moscow's strong determination to strengthen bilateral relations to the maximum level, Shana reported.

Aref made the remarks during a meeting with the visiting Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran in mid-November.

As there are considerable capacities in both countries for boosting cooperation, it is important that the two sides enhance trade exchange and implement the agreements on cooperation, Aref noted.

It is an indication of the strong will of both sides to foster ties as they continue consultations, especially during the current global and regional situation, the vice president said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran says that the all-out and long-term cooperation with Russia is of paramount importance, he added.

For his part, the Russian minister of energy said there are several grounds for deepening cooperation between his country and Iran.

The exchange of meetings between the two sides’ senior officials will facilitate the deepening of relations, he underlined.

Tsivilev, who is also the Russian chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee, stressed that the committee's activities are important as it helps facilitate cooperation.

Iran and Russia have been taking serious steps to boost their mutual trade over the past few years.

In a ceremony in November, 2024, Russia’s Mir payment network and Iran’s Shetab payment system were connected, as the two countries are increasing their financial cooperation.

Addressing this ceremony, Central Bank of Iran Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin mentioned integration of the two countries’ banking subsystems as a big step towards creating integrated economic cooperation in the region, completing the de-dollarization process and facilitating economic and tourism relations between Iran and Russia.

By connecting the national payment networks of the two countries, the borders of electronic payments will be removed and a new chapter will begin in the economic and cultural cooperation of the two nations, the official emphasized.

He said: “The project that we are witnessing its inauguration today, started with the aim of creating integration in the payment networks and facilitating financial transactions between the citizens of the two countries.”

Emphasizing that this project is divided into three phases and in each phase, an important step is taken towards the realization of the final goal, the CBI governor said: “The first phase of this project, which was put into operation at the end of September and will be unveiled today, provides the possibility of using bank cards of Iran, which are under Shetab network, in Russian ATMs for tourists. In this way, now Iranian tourists can easily receive ruble notes from Russian ATMs using the riyal balance of their Shetab cards.”

Farzin further emphasized that the next phases of this project will be unveiled soon with wider facilities and services.

In early July 2024, the CBI governor said a monetary contract has been signed between Tehran and Moscow for carrying out bilateral trade exchanges.

Farzin told reporters that he and his Russian counterpart had a meeting in Saint Petersburg last Thursday where they finalized agreements already signed between the two countries.

During the meeting, the chief bankers of Iran and Russia also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on joint measures to be taken by the two countries for the expansion of economic and monetary ties.

According to Farzin the new monetary contract enables Iran and Russia to trade in local currencies.

He added that based on agreements between the specialized delegations of the two countries, Iran’s Shetab banking system would link Russia’s MIR interbank system by the end of August.

The official said that the new scheme would allow Iranian nationals to take ruble from Russian ATMs using their Iranian banking cards.

"During the meeting, the two sides finalized the requirements to connect Russia’s Mir payment system to Iran’s Shetab and this project has entered the operational phase," Farzin said.

He added that the scheme will further develop in the next phases to allow Russian nationals to use their banking cards in Iranian ATMs and will then enable using Iranian cards at the Russian poses.

"The second stage [involves the possibility of] paying with Russian citizens’ cards in Iran," Farzin said, adding that in the third stage, Iranians will be able to pay with a Shetab card in Russian stores via an ordinary bank terminal.

During a meeting between Iran's Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Abdolnasser Hemmati and Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov in late September 2024, the two sides called for strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Hemmati met and held talks with Reshetnikov on the sideline of the talks between high-ranking delegations of Iran and Russia at the time.

Referring to the increasing trade between Iran and the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Reshetnikov expressed hope that this process will accelerate further.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed customs issues, Russian investments in the oil industry, the progress of the Rasht-Astara railway, the North-South Corridor, truckers' insurance, trade currency settlement, strengthening the Eurasian Economic Union, and other economic issues between the two countries.

In the same day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that an agreement to transform Iran into a regional transit and gas hub is a prime example of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

“We believe that if important joint projects between Iran and Russia are implemented, they will create significant capacities for both countries to counter cruel sanctions,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The president underscored that the Iran-Russia partnership not only serves the interests of both nations but will also promote sustainable development, economic growth and integration in the region.

Pezeshkian called for efforts from both sides to ensure the successful execution of the joint projects.

He pointed out that regional cooperation through international organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strengthens independent countries, including Iran, Russia, and China, in their efforts to resist the U.S. unilateralism.

In response, the Russian prime minister reiterated Russia’s desire to enhance and expand interactions with Iran, particularly in energy, industry, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, and cultural sectors.

MA