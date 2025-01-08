Kamal Sharaf's cartoon exhibition opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN- On Tuesday, a solo exhibition titled "Kamal al-Fann," showcasing 120 pieces by Yemeni artist Kamal Sharaf, was inaugurated at the Aali Gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sharaf, who is currently in Iran, along with artists and families of martyrs, and the event revolved around the theme of resistance.

Among the notable attendees were Iranian graphic designers and caricaturists, including Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, Masoud Najabati, Maziar Bijani, as well as Russian artists Alexandra Faldina and Alexander Faldin.

The event also honored the family of martyr Mostafa Mohammad Mirzaei, the only Iranian martyr buried in Yemen.

