TEHRAN - Ali Nazari Juybari was named general manager of Esteghlal football club on Wednesday.

He replaced Farshid Samiei in the Tehran-based football club.

Nazari Juybari has previously worked in Esteghlal as executive director.

He was also acting president of the Esteghlal from May to June 2010.

Esteghlal spend a critical season. The Blues sit 10th in the Iran 16-team table.