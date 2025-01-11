Tehran to host tourism festival dedicated to children and young adults

TEHRAN - A tourism festival and exhibition dedicated to children and young adults will take place from June 9 to June 13, at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran.

The event, themed “Expanding the Tourism Market with Children,” aims to promote tourism dedicated to younger generations, according to festival secretary Kambiz Aqaei.

The festival will bring together a diverse range of participants, including child-friendly tourism facilities, recreational centers, hotels, eco-lodges, amusement parks, themed attractions, tour operators, and nature tourism organizers.

These exhibitors will showcase their services and achievements to industry professionals and families interested in youth-focused travel opportunities.

Highlighting the need for new experiences and entertainment for children, Aqaei stated, “Today’s children and teens seek fresh activities, opportunities to explore new destinations, and the thrill of discovering unseen places.”

He expressed concern over the growing trend of inactivity among urban children, often confined to apartments and digital spaces, emphasizing the importance of outdoor and cultural tourism to counteract this lifestyle.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aqaei underscored the role of children in shaping the future of the nation, calling for greater attention to their needs within the tourism industry.

Some experts believe that tourism for children and adolescents is a neglected topic in tourism research, despite the importance of a child’s life trajectory up to the age of 18 in terms of the psychological and social impact it has on their formation of subjectivity.

