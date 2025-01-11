Israeli historian: 'There’s no genocide of Ukrainians, but there is of Palestinians'

Israeli historian and author Ilan Pappe shared his sense of shock about Europe’s response to the genocide in Gaza at the European-Palestinian Network’s conference in Copenhagen.

“What I like about the idea about a Palestinian-European Network is the need to ask a question – how come Europe behaves in an abysmal [way] … [it has] reached such a level of inhumanity, of disregard, of indifference. I wasn’t prepared for that.”

He rhetorically asked why people fly Ukrainian flags in solidarity with the war-torn European nation across the Danish capital but there are no Palestine flags visible.

“Let’s face it, there’s no genocide of Ukrainians, but there is of Palestinians.”