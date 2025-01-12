Iraq seeks to foster co-op with Iran anti-narcotics police

TEHRAN –The Iraqi anti-narcotics police chief, Ahmed Al-Zarkani, has highlighted the need to enhance joint activities on combating drug smuggling and sharing expertise between the two countries.

Lauding Iran’s efforts in the war against narcotics, Al-Zarkani said, “We welcome boosting joint activities with Iran anti-narcotics police and look forward to expanding cooperation on other drug-related issues,” ISNA reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart, Iraj Kakavand.

The Iraqi official highlighted the significance of exchanging information on drug traffickers, as well.

“Targeted, comprehensive fight against anti-narcotics requires a lot of efforts and goes beyond the national borders of the two countries; by fostering cooperation, we will be able to adopt appropriate measures to deal more decisively with drug trafficking,” Al-Zarkani noted.

The Iranian official, for his part, underscored the need to intensify the fight against armed drug traffickers on joint borders.

Controlling the borders and drug traffickers who buy and sell weapons in exchange for drug trafficking on joint borders will lower the opportunity for any criminal activities by the armed drug smugglers at borders, Kakavand stressed.

Following formerly signed memorandums of understanding, Iran’s anti-narcotics police is willing to boost collaborations on simultaneous border patrols, learning about the drug smuggling methods and transit routes, establishing a specialized team to deal with specific cases, and exchanging information on smugglers and those arrested.

Regional co-op essential

In July 2024, former Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi participated in the second International Conference on Drug Control, which was held in Baghdad, Iraq.

During his two-day official visit, Vahidi met counterparts from other countries to explore ways to foster cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

The event was attended by Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, and the anti-narcotics police chiefs of the neighboring countries participated in the preparatory meeting.

During the meeting, Kakavand called regional cooperation essential in tackling drug trafficking.

Highlighting Iran’s all-round efforts in the battle against narcotics and illicit trafficking, Kakavand said regional cooperation is crucial to address the problem due to vast border trafficking, IRNA reported.

Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation, and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

