Flights from Gorgan to Istanbul to begin next week

TEHRAN – Weekly flights between Iran’s Gorgan and Istanbul are set to commence on January 21, the director-general of Golestan province’s airports said on Sunday.

The service, facilitated by Yazd Airways, will operate weekly on Tuesdays, departing from Gorgan International Airport, Ali Metanat noted.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the official highlighted the collaborative efforts and negotiations leading to the launch of this new route. “The first flight is scheduled for Bahman 2 (January 21) by Yazd Airways,” he stated.

In addition to the Istanbul service, Metanat revealed plans to expand Gorgan’s international flight network further. “We are currently in discussions to establish routes from Gorgan to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan and Samarkand in Uzbekistan.”

He noted that this expansion aims to cater to increasing demand from residents and local businesses.

Currently, Gorgan International Airport operates two weekly international flights to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Aktau in Kazakhstan. The addition of the Istanbul route will bring the total number of international destinations to three.

Domestically, the airport handles 57 weekly flights to destinations including Tehran, Mashhad, Zahedan, Shiraz, Assaluyeh, Chabahar, and Kish. These routes operate daily, providing consistent connectivity within Iran.

Metanat expressed optimism about the airport’s growing role in regional and international air travel. “The addition of new international routes is a significant step in meeting the demands of our community and fostering economic growth,” he concluded.

Golestan is one of the 31 provinces of Iran, located in the northeast of the country and southeast of the Caspian Sea. Its capital is the city of Gorgan, formerly called Esterabad until 1937. Golestan was split off from Mazandaran province in 1997.

Golestan is bordering Turkmenistan to the north. One of the key border points between the two countries is Incheh Borun, which serves as a vital crossing point.

