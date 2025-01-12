Culture minister emphasizes importance of transparency to reach cultural justice

TEHRAN-Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, at a press conference on Sunday, emphasized the importance of transparency and the role of media to help the ministry through their criticisms and suggestions.

In his first media conference, Salehi elaborated on the approaches and policies in various fields of culture and art and responded to questions from members of the press.

Regarding the measures taken in the past four months, since taking office as the minister, Salehi said that Various programs in different aspects of culture and art have been initiated including enhancing democratization, promoting cultural justice, and increasing transparency.

“Cultural justice is of great importance. Everyone should have the right to access non-classified information. Therefore, a transparency committee has been reactivated during this period, and we have uploaded 200 documents”.

Responding to a question by the Tehran Times about the absence of some of the Iranian films, which have won international awards in the upcoming edition of the Fajr Film Festival, Salehi said: “If a film has not received a screening permit, it has been excluded from the festival. This is based on the festival's regulations and has nothing to do with their content”.

Salehi emphasized the need for greater diversity in Iranian cinema and highlighted efforts to promote various genres.

“In the current climate of Iranophobia, culture and art serve as our gateway to the world, providing a comparative advantage. Various initiatives have been undertaken in this field,” he added.

The minister highlighted the “Say From Iran” initiative, which invites influential individuals from social media to visit Iran, has led to significant outcomes.

On music, Salehi reflected, “In recent decades, there has been an unusual interest in Korean music among Iranian youth. This speaks volumes about the trajectory of our country’s music. We haven’t done enough to cater to the tastes of younger generations with proper productions.”

He mentioned the new National Music Policy Document, which offers a hopeful path forward, incorporating reforms and focusing on diversity in musical genres.

On the issue of rising book prices, Salehi pointed to fluctuations in the price of paper, which has affected the affordability of books. He emphasized the need for stable pricing mechanisms and expressed concern about books becoming a luxury item.

He also spoke about cultural collaborations with the neighboring countries as well as other nations such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, noting the potential for stronger ties through culture, art, and media.

