Yemen fires hypersonic missile at Israeli war ministry, over a dozen injured

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces says the country’s missile and drone units have carried out a series of reprisal operations against strategic positions deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories, as they continue their operations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the Israeli genocide.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a televised statement on Tuesday morning that Yemeni missile divisions had conducted a strike on the premises of the Israeli ministry of military affairs in Tel Aviv, using a homegrown Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Saree added that the missile could successfully hit its designated target, noting that advanced Israeli anti-air systems failed to intercept and shoot it down.

He went on to underline that the Yemeni Armed Forces will not abandon their religious, moral and humanitarian obligations towards the oppressed Palestinian nation, whatever the repercussions.

“With God's help, we will escalate their military operations against the Israeli enemy until the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip stops and the siege on the territory is lifted,” the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces stated, Press TV reported.

Israeli media reported that more than a dozen Israeli settlers were injured while fleeing to shelters after a Yemeni missile penetrated the airspace over the occupied lands.

The Hebrew-language Hadashot Bazman news website put the number of casualties at 15.

The latest Yemeni pro-Palestinian operation is the third of its kind within the past 12 hours.

On Monday night, the Yemeni military took responsibility for a ballistic missile strike at the coastal city of Tel Aviv in the Israeli-occupied lands.

“We carried out a military operation targeting a vital target of the Israeli enemy in Tel Aviv, using a hypersonic ballistic missile,” Saree said in a statement aired by Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel.

“The operation achieved its objective successfully,” he said, adding that Yemeni military forces also carried out an attack using four kamikaze drones and targeted “vital targets” in Tel Aviv.

Saree vowed that Yemeni operations against Israeli targets “will continue until aggression on the Gaza Strip” stops.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported the launch of a missile from Yemen which disrupted air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

In recent weeks, Yemen has notably intensified its pro-Palestinian strikes on Israeli military targets within the occupied territories, employing advanced hypersonic ballistic missiles.

In an attempt to halt these operations and in support of the Israeli genocide, the US and UK have conducted indiscriminate aerial attacks on the Arab country.

However, despite months of heavy airstrikes, Yemeni forces have remained undeterred and continue to target Israeli-linked vessels in regional waters. These attacks have also prompted Yemen to retaliate against Western military targets stationed off its coastline.

The Yemeni armed forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel has killed at least 46,584 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured another 109,731 individuals in Gaza since the onset of the war in October 2023.