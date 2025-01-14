Indian ambassador meets Isfahan’s governor-general during visit to ancient city

TEHRAN - The Governor-General of Isfahan, Mehdi Jamalinejad, hosted the Indian Ambassador to Iran, Rudra Gaurav Shresth, on Monday during the ambassador’s visit to the historic city.

The meeting highlighted opportunities for deepening cultural, economic, and tourism collaboration between the two nations.

Jamalinejad warmly welcomed the ambassador on his inaugural trip to Isfahan, emphasizing the cultural affinities shared by India and Iran. “India is culturally very close to Iran, and we hope for a bright future in fostering closer ties in tourism, trade, culture, and even political relations,” he said.

Addressing the potential for boosting tourism, Jamalinejad noted that despite the strong bilateral ties, inbound tourism from India to Iran remains limited. “Several countries have benefited from our visa-free policies, yet Iran seems to remain lesser-known. We aim to change that perception,” he added.

Referring to Isfahan’s upcoming international event, which is dedicated to professional tour operators, set to take place in March, the governor-general extended an invitation to Indian tourism ambassadors, requesting the Indian envoy to take a profound interest in the city and its global significance.

Highlighting Isfahan’s historical and cultural prestige, Jamalinejad said, “Known worldwide as a historical city, Isfahan has served as Iran’s capital during three different eras.” He also mentioned Isfahan’s designation as the Cultural Capital of Iran and its selection as the Islamic World’s Capital for 2026.

Ambassador Shresth expressed his enthusiasm for fostering tourism growth and strengthening the bond between the two countries.

In a symbolic gesture of friendship, the Indian ambassador planted a rose bush in the Global Peace Garden in Isfahan, underscoring the shared commitment to harmony and mutual cooperation.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

AM