Ruholamin unveils new painting to mark Father’s Day

TEHRAN- Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin unveiled a new artwork on Tuesday to celebrate National Father's Day and the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam, which was observed on January 14 this year.

The digital painting showcases a depiction of Imam Ali (AS) holding the Zulfiqar sword in his hand.

Ruholamin has several canvases depicting stories on Imam Ali (AS). One of them is “The Conqueror of Khaybar” which depicts the Imam removing the door of the enemy’s fort in the Battle of Khaybar, which was fought in the year 628 between Muslims and the Jews living in the oasis of Khaybar.

He has reproduced the artwork in the form of a mural on the Imam Ali (AS) Highway, which was unveiled to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir in 2022.

Last year, Ruholamin commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) with his canvas entitled “The Candle of Bayt al-Mal”.

The painting, which portrays a story from the Imam’s concern for justice during his caliphate, was unveiled on Ruholamin’s Instagram.

In his post, Ruholamin wrote that the artwork has been created to commemorate the major event in the history of Islam and dedicated it to his followers.

The artwork depicts the Imam putting out a candle in one hand, while holding another burning one in his other hand during his meeting with Talha and Zubair, two companions of the Prophet Muhammad (S).

It has been produced based on a story, which broke in the early days of the Imam’s caliphate when Talha and Zubair went to meet Imam Ali (AS) to discuss a personal matter while the Imam was putting public affairs in order at the Bayt al-Mal, the public treasury in the Islamic concept. The Imam extinguished the candle purchased with public funds, instead lighting another one that he purchased with his own personal funds.

“Now, you have come for some personal work, so I must use the candle purchased with my personal funds,” said Imam Ali (AS) when his guests asked about his actions.

Ruholamin, who is best known for his paintings on early Islamic historical events, has created a captivating collection of artworks dedicated to the theme of Ashura over the years.

One of the works of the collection is “Daddy” depicting the Imam in his final farewell to his three-year-old daughter Roqayyeh (SA).

The 110 X 130-centimeter oil painting shows the Imam embracing Roqayyeh before going to the battlefield while his horse, named “Zuljinah”, and the enemy forces can be seen in the background.

The collection also includes “The Sky Fell Down”, “The Farewell”, “After Abbas (AS)”, “Are You My Brother?”, “Monastery of the Monk” and “Beginning of Silence”.

“The Sky Fell Down”, featuring the last moments of the life of Imam Hussein (AS), is a highlight of the collection.

The painting depicts the Imam on his horse, severely injured by arrows, while the enemy is waiting to bring down the Imam.

Ruholamin spent nine months doing the painting, which was unveiled at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in November 2018.

“Monastery of the Monk” is another artwork from his Ashura collection.

The painting depicts the meeting of a monk with Khawli ibn Yazid al-Asbahi, a member of Umar ibn Sad’s army, when he was taking the head of Imam Hussein (AS) to Yazid ibn Muawiya, the second caliph of the Umayyad dynasty, after the Ashura event.

The artist has also blended modern events and with stories from Islamic history in some of his works.

