New Tajik Persian culture research institute launched in Dushanbe

TEHRAN- The Tajik Persian Culture Research Institute was inaugurated in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, the Minister of Culture of Tajikistan Matlubakhon Sattoriyon and a number of Iranian and Tajik cultural and literary figures.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salehi-Amiri stated that the Persian language serves as a fundamental pillar of the cultural identity for both nations, CHTN reported.

"Today is a blessed day for the two nations of Iran and Tajikistan. The Persian language is one of the most important elements of the cultural identity of these two nations, which Ferdowsi, as the symbol of this sweet language, has preserved."

"In today’s world, violence and conflicts have imposed heavy costs on nations, but what remains enduring is the cultural and linguistic bond between Iran and Tajikistan,” he added.

“The Persian language is the language of mysticism, ethics, symbols, and rich poetry that has stood firm against historical invasions," he noted.

Salehi-Amiri emphasized that the opening of this research institute could herald a new chapter in the cultural relations between Iran and Tajikistan. He mentioned that the first project of this center would focus on researching the linguistic roots and dialects of Persian and Tajik.

He also announced that the findings of this research would be presented to the presidents of both countries as a testament to the deep cultural and historical connection between the two nations.

This ceremony reflects the determination of both countries to preserve and enhance the shared heritage of the Persian language and develop cultural cooperation, he concluded.

Persian, also known as Farsi, is an ancient language spoken primarily in Iran, Afghanistan (as Dari), and Tajikistan (as Tajik), boasting a rich literary heritage that dates back over a millennium. Its script, derived from Arabic, can initially pose challenges for learners unfamiliar with the right-to-left writing system. Persian vocabulary is influenced by both Arabic and various Turkic languages, adding layers of complexity. While the phonetic structure of Persian is relatively straightforward and lacks gendered nouns, the nuances of its grammar, such as verb conjugations and the use of subordinate clauses, require dedicated study and practice, often making it a rewarding yet challenging pursuit for foreign learners.

The difficulty level of learning Persian can vary significantly based on a learner's background and native language. For speakers of languages that share similarities with Persian, such as Turkish or certain Indo-European languages, the transition may be smoother due to overlapping linguistic features.

However, learners from languages with markedly different structures, like Mandarin or Vietnamese, may find the concepts of Persian syntax and grammar more daunting. Additionally, the rich cultural context embedded in Persian literature and expressions can require learners to engage deeply with cultural references to achieve proficiency. Nonetheless, many learners find studying Persian to be an enriching experience, allowing them to gain insight into a diverse and historically significant culture.

