Iran opens trade center in Minsk

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Center in Minsk, Belarus, was inaugurated during a visit by Mohammad Atabak, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade.

The opening ceremony also featured Mohammad Ali Dehghani-Dehnavi, Deputy Minister and Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

As part of the visit, the minister and TPO head held a meeting with Iranian business representatives in Belarus, where proposals were made to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Photo: Iranian Industry Minister Mohammad Atabak cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony of a trade center in Minsk, Belarus