Baghdad calls for joint educational programs with Tehran

TEHRAN –Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, has underscored the significance of exchanging professors and students as well as implementing joint educational programs with Iran to meet the scientific and research needs of Iraq.

“Iran serves as a role model in the region in terms of scientific progress in modern technologies, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and medical science. Iraq is interested in benefiting from Iran’s valuable experiences to expand its technological and scientific infrastructure. Establishing and expanding science and technology parks is one of our main priorities,” IRNA quoted Al-Aboudi as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, on Saturday, highlighting the need to boost scientific interactions and develop a comprehensive roadmap for future collaborations.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf stressed scientific and academic interactions as essential means to promote sustainable development in the two countries.

Referring to the key role of universities in transferring knowledge and technology, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted holding joint research and educational courses.

“Iran is ready to share expertise with Iraq in different fields including the expansion of science and technology parks, development of research infrastructure, as well as professors and students’ exchange,” the official noted.

The official, along with a delegation, is paying a visit to the city of Karbala to attend the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, January 18-20.

The event aims to enhance scientific, academic, and technological relations, bringing together representatives from over 60 of the best universities in the two countries, IRNA reported.

The week will serve as a platform for sharing expertise, showcasing modern sci-tech achievements, and setting the stage for new partnerships in various technical fields.

Iran’s cultural attaché in Iraq, Gholam-Reza Abazari, said the first Iran-Iraq Science Week, which was held in Mashhad, Iran, from October 9 to 12, resulted in signing several memorandums of understanding that led to the expansion of scientific relations and opened up opportunities for more operational cooperation in various fields.

However, the significance of the event is not limited to the exchange of knowledge, it also provides an opportunity to increase communication among scientific elites, develop joint technologies, and strengthen academic infrastructure, Abazari noted.

The official went on to say that Iran-Iraq Science Week is beyond a scientific event; it is a key point in strengthening scientific diplomacy and developing strategic links for a brighter future.

The coordination meeting has already been held with Iranian and Iraqi officials, discussing the details of the programs, and the ways to realize joint scientific, research goals, Abazari added.

First Science Week

During the five-day conference, memorandums of understanding were signed to expand scientific and technological relations, implement joint research projects, and develop joint cooperation between the scientific and research centers of the two countries.

The memorandums of understanding included a number of cooperation files, including research opportunities for graduates, joint supervision and development of the post-doctoral path, as well as the exchange of students between universities and mutual fellowship in various specializations, cultural, artistic and sports programs, and joint research projects, in addition to benefiting from laboratory services and logistical equipment at the universities of the two countries,” INA quoted the website of the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as saying.

The memorandums also included scientific cooperation in the field of training, and the exchange of scientific consultations related to curricula and academic courses, while it was agreed to form a committee from both parties to coordinate, follow up, and facilitate implementation procedures.”

MT/MG