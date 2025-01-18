CIA agent admits to leaking details of Israel's assault on Iran

TEHRAN – A now-sacked CIA operative, Asif William Rahman, aged 34, has pleaded guilty to disseminating classified documents regarding the Israeli regime's November 2024 aggression against Iran.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rahman pleaded guilty to two counts of "willful retention and transmission of classified information" related to national defense.

His sentencing is slated for May 15, with a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, as stipulated in his plea deal.

"Mr. Rahman betrayed the trust of the American people by unlawfully sharing classified national defense information he swore an oath to protect," Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said.

Rahman was apprehended by the FBI in Cambodia last November.

The U.S. government announced that he had been a CIA employee since 2016 and used to hold a top-secret security clearance.

Court documents claim Rahman accessed and printed two "Top Secret" documents detailing "a U.S. foreign ally and its planned actions against a foreign adversary."

The Justice Department noted, "Rahman removed the documents, photographed them, and transmitted them to individuals he knew were not entitled to receive them."

Reports indicated that Rahman leaked documents crafted by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which is crucial in analyzing satellite imagery and supporting covert U.S. military operations.

These leaked documents surfaced in October 2024 on Telegram, indicating Israeli military preparations for a retaliatory strike following Iran's ballistic missile attack on October 1.

This operation, deemed "True Promise II," was Iran’s response to the assassination of key Resistance leaders, including Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, successfully targeting military and intelligence bases across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Less than a month later, Israeli warplanes breached Iraqi airspace on October 26 and attempted to target Iranian military sites.

The attack resulted in now repaired damage to some Iranian radar sites and the martyrdom of four Army personnel and one civilian.