Israeli media details extent of intelligence failures after rabbi’s alleged killing, blames Iran

TEHRAN – Following the alleged killing of an Israeli rabbi and reserve military officer in the United Arab Emirates, a Hebrew media report reveals that thousands of Israelis working for the regime are now considered to be at risk.

According to Israel Hayom, profiles of thousands of Israelis have been assembled by operatives looking for high-ranking military and security figures within the regime. The paper alleged the operatives work for Iran, without providing evidence.

The Israeli newspaper reports that the ongoing intelligence infiltration, sustained for more than ten years, covers a vast array of Israeli society some targets have already received direct communications from the operatives.

The Hebrew outlet notes that the targeting includes "current and former defense officials, academics, and scientists" who cooperate with the regime.

Security sources cited by the newspaper allege Iran has successfully exploited "vulnerabilities in databases, phones, and computers," gaining access to extensive personal information including passport data, identification numbers, residential addresses, and family details of thousands of Israelis.

Israel Hayom also highlighted Iran's alleged “successful large-scale recruitment" efforts within the occupied territories.

The intelligence infiltration’s sophistication is evidenced by what the newspaper terms a "dual-track" approach, combining advanced cyber capabilities with human intelligence gathering.

The report was published after an Israeli Rabbi and reserve force was found dead in the UAE. Abu Dhabi says it has arrested three suspects involved in the killing without providing more details. The detainees are reportedly of Uzbek nationality.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was quick to blame Iran for the incident. The Iranian Embassy in the UAE has categorically rejected any role in the alleged killing. There is no evidence pointing to Tehran’s involvement either.

Israel’s continuous intelligence failures

Israel’s long talked-up intelligence services have been prone to multiple breaches and failures in recent years.

The emergence of the pro-Palestinian Handala hacktivist group, in particular, has revealed severe weaknesses in Israel's intelligence system. Based on posts on social media and their Telegram channel, the group has taken responsibility for various notable cyber operations.

The group draws inspiration from a character designed by Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali, which symbolizes Palestinian identity, resistance, and resilience, with its name derived from the Citrullus colocynthis plant native to Palestine.

Handala has so far reported breaches of the regime’s radar systems, nuclear centers, and energy sites.

In recent months, the group managed to infiltrate the personal devices of several high-ranking Israeli officials, including former War Minister Yoav Gallant, Opposition Leader Benny Gantz, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and other military and diplomatic figures, disclosing sensitive information and photos related to them.

In its latest announced operation, Handala claimed to have breached Silicom, a reported front for Israel's military intelligence Unit 8200. The group maintained covert access to the network for several months, extracting 40 terabytes of classified information, including emails, administrative documents, and research files.