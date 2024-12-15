CNN reports unprecedented surge of Israelis engaging in ‘espionage’ for Iran

TEHRAN – A report released on Friday by CNN has highlighted growing anxiety within the Israeli regime over suspected espionage activities linked to Iran, involving various individuals.

The American media outlet reports that before Iran's Operation True Promise II in October, which targeted Nevatim Airbase among others, operatives allegedly deployed by Iran were sent to assess the site's location, according to Israeli officials.

These authorities claim that the imagery obtained provided the country with additional targeting information, even though the GPS coordinates of the bases are known to Iran.

In October, the Israeli regime's police detained a group of seven Israelis from Haifa in the northern Occupied Territories, accused of being part of an espionage cell.

CNN highlights that over 30 Israelis have been apprehended by Israeli authorities within the past year on charges of conducting operations for Iran.

These accusations include photographing military installations and conspiring to assassinate senior officials.

The number of arrests is unprecedented, according to Superintendent Maor Goren, who leads counterintelligence investigations for the Israeli regime’s police.

“If we check the past years – the past decades – we can count on two hands how many people got arrested for this,” Goren remarked.

Significantly, most of those apprehended are Jewish, which has been a surprising turn of events for the regime.

CNN also reports that while numerous alleged Iranian spies were tasked with photographing and filming strategic locations, others face accusations of planning to assassinate senior figures.

In August, the Israeli regime's arrested 73-year-old Moti Maman from Ashkelon, accusing him of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-War Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.

Israeli authorities claim that while some accused spies were recruited via intermediaries, others were approached through social media platforms like Telegram.

Israel's supposedly “renowned security establishment” has faced several breaches and setbacks in recent months.

In November, Israel Hayom reported that operatives allegedly working for Iran have compiled profiles on thousands of Israelis, targeting high-ranking military and security figures within the regime, although no evidence was provided.

The Hebrew outlet claimed that the ongoing intelligence infiltration, reportedly sustained for over a decade, spans a broad spectrum of the Israeli regime's establishment.