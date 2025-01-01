Israeli Shin Bet claims unprecedented spike in Iranian espionage

TEHRAN – The Shin Bet agency of the Israeli regime has claimed a staggering fivefold rise in espionage activities associated with Iran.

According to the agency's annual report released on Tuesday, the number of identified espionage cases surged by an alarming 400 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year.

This alleged uptick reflects a growing security challenge for the Israeli regime, with implications both domestically and internationally.

The Shin Bet disclosed that it had indicted 27 Israeli settlers over allegations of spying for Iran.

The agency claimed to have dismantled 13 major espionage operations that were allegedly orchestrated by Iranian intelligence.

In one high-profile incident in October 2024, two settlers were arrested east of Tel Aviv on charges of espionage and acts of sabotage in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Furthermore, on September 19, the Israeli regime arrested another settler suspected of plotting against prominent Israelis.

The report also sheds light on the escalating cyber threats faced by the Israeli regime, with cyber-attacks reportedly quintupling in 2024.

Out of thousands of cyber-attack attempts, around 700 were allegedly thwarted, the report said, revealing significant vulnerabilities in the regime's cybersecurity defense capabilities.