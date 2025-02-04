Growing concerns in Israel over alleged Iranian espionage

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime’s media outlets are increasingly voicing concerns over what they claim to be a surge in Iranian espionage activities within the occupied territories.

Over the past year, there has been a notable increase in espionage cases the regime says are linked to Iran.

The Shin Bet, Israel's so-called security agency, and the regime's police have been warning against the risks of engaging with foreign entities, yet arrests for espionage persist.

According to Shin Bet's annual report for 2024, the number of identified espionage cases surged by an alarming 400 percent compared to the previous year, reflecting a significant security challenge for the Israeli regime.

The agency disclosed that it had indicted 27 Israeli settlers on allegations of spying for Iran and claimed to have dismantled 13 major espionage operations its said were orchestrated by Iranian intelligence.

The escalating cyber threats faced by Tel Aviv were also highlighted, with cyber-attacks reportedly quintupling in 2024.

Out of thousands of cyber-attack attempts, around 700 were allegedly thwarted, revealing significant vulnerabilities in Israel's cybersecurity defense capabilities.

Israeli prison gets "Iran-linked espionage" wing

The revelation of a special section in a high-security Israeli prison, reserved for those accused of espionage for Iran, is particularly noteworthy.

This unit, known as "Ward 171," reportedly houses 26 individuals accused of spy activities. Israeli media outlets were recently granted access to this section. They managed to capture the gravity and extent of what they termed an espionage crisis.

One high-profile case involves two reserve soldiers, Georgi Andrayev and Yuri Eliashev, accused of selling classified information related to Israel's Iron Dome defense system to Iran.

Eliashev, previously a technician for Iron Dome, allegedly photographed radar details and sent them to Iranian contacts. He is also accused of passing along highly sensitive material about the system.

In October 2024, Channel 13 reported the arrest of seven Israeli settlers for spying on military bases like Nevatim and Ramat David, among other strategic locations.

Further arrests include individuals like Vladislav Viktorson and his wife, accused of sabotage, and Alexander Granovsky, charged with arson and photographing infrastructure, all allegedly on behalf of Iranian intelligence.

While social media has been an important tool, the methods Israel says are employed by Iran are diverse. The regime also claims that Tehran does not limit recruitment to specific groups rather, it engages with various segments of Israeli society, including Haredi Jews, new immigrants, minorities, and secular citizens.

These developments have led to a reevaluation of security measures and a public discourse on the vulnerability of Israel's intelligence apparatus to external influences.

Political analyst Ehud Yatom, writing for Ma'ariv, commented that the Shin Bet has detained numerous spies whose actions have significantly harmed Israel's security.

He emphasized that the disclosed cases are merely the tip of the iceberg regarding alleged Iranian espionage efforts within the occupied territories.

Why Israelis are spying

Identity crises and societal divisions within Israel have made individuals, in both military and civilian sectors, significantly more inclined to collaborate with intelligence agencies against the regime.

Economic difficulties, waning faith in Israel as the “safe haven”, and growing distrust in the leadership are believed to be some of the other contributing factors.