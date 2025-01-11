IRGC dismantles spy network in SW Iran

TEHRAN – An Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) operation has broken up an espionage network in southwestern Khuzestan province, with ties to a Persian Gulf intelligence service.

According to a statement from the public relations office of IRGC Intelligence in Khuzestan, the foreign-linked network was engaged in gathering sensitive information from strategic sites.

The statement indicated that members of this spy network were apprehended on Friday and handed over to judicial officials for further action. It did not specify which Persian Gulf country had hired the spies.

This operation is part of a broader pattern of IRGC activities aimed at countering espionage.

In September 2024, the IRGC announced the arrest of a network of 12 individuals accused of spying for the Israeli regime, with activities spread across six provinces.

Additionally, in November of the same year, another operation resulted in the arrest of seven suspected spies in Sistan and Baluchistan, linked to activities against Iran's security.