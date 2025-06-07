Tehran acquires trove of Israeli nuclear secrets in unprecedented intelligence operation

TEHRAN – Iran’s intelligence services have reportedly pulled off one of the most significant espionage operations in recent memory, securing a massive cache of sensitive documents from inside the Israeli regime — including thousands of files allegedly detailing Tel Aviv’s nuclear infrastructure and strategic plans.

According to sources quoted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the classified operation delivered a major blow to Israeli intelligence and national security. The unnamed insiders described the breach as “one of the most damaging in the history of the occupying regime,” noting that the scale of the material recovered was unprecedented.

Though the operation took place some time ago, the sources said, Iranian authorities opted to keep it under wraps until the documents had been fully transferred to secure locations inside the country. The complex logistics of the mission, coupled with the large volume of files, images, and video materials, required strict confidentiality to ensure the safety of those involved and the success of the mission.

“Just reviewing the contents has taken an extraordinary amount of time due to the size and scope of the material obtained,” one source told IRIB.

The disclosure comes more than two weeks after Israeli security services announced the arrest of two Israeli citizens suspected of working with Iranian intelligence.

In a joint statement on May 20, the Israel Police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency said that Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias, both 24, had been taken into custody in late April. The two were accused of gathering intelligence on behalf of Iran, including allegedly monitoring the movements of Israeli War Minister Israel Katz in the southern settlement of Kfar Ahim.

Sources told IRIB that their arrest, if it was connected to the case, occurred after the documents had been transported out of the occupied territories.

In March 2025, the Israeli regime announced the dissolution of its flagship military unit tasked with countering Iran. Hours after assuming command, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir declared the closure of the Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, a body established to “neutralize” Iran’s influence. Framed as a bureaucratic reshuffle to “improve effectiveness in addressing Iran, foreign relations, and strategy,” analysts argue the move instead highlighted Israel’s inability to confront Iran’s military and intelligence prowess—a reality underscored by Tehran’s recent battlefield triumphs and penetration of the regime’s defenses.

The directorate’s collapse also mirrored the broader systemic failures within Israel’s security apparatus. According to Shin Bet’s 2024 annual report, espionage cases linked to Iran surged by 400%, with 27 settlers indicted and 13 alleged Iranian-led spy rings dismantled.