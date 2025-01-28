2 Israeli reservists detained on suspicion of espionage for Iran

TEHRAN – Israel's so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, has announced the arrest of two reservist soldiers on espionage charges for providing sensitive information to Iran.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrests on Monday, identifying the primary suspect as Yuri Eliasfov, who served in the Israeli army’s Iron Dome anti-aircraft missile unit. Eliasfov is accused of passing classified military information to Iranian agents during his service.

The connection between Eliasfov and an Iranian handler reportedly began in September 2024, according to claims by Israeli media. Over the following months, Eliasfov is said to have recruited his friend, Georgi Andreyev, who served at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, and introduced him to the same Iranian agent.

The suspects are accused of engaging in activities such as spray-painting graffiti and hanging pro-Iranian banners in Tel Aviv, which allegedly furthered Iran's interests. Both men, aged 21 and from northern areas of Israel, face security charges for transferring classified information and aiding an enemy state during wartime.

Israeli prosecutors are expected to file formal charges in the coming days.

On early January, the Shin Bet agency had claimed a staggering fivefold rise in espionage activities associated with Iran.

According to the agency's annual report, the number of identified espionage cases surged by an alarming 400 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The Shin Bet disclosed that it had indicted 27 Israeli settlers over allegations of spying for Iran.

The agency claimed to have dismantled 13 major espionage operations that were allegedly orchestrated by Iranian intelligence.

In one high-profile incident in October 2024, two settlers were arrested east of Tel Aviv on charges of espionage and acts of sabotage in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Furthermore, on September 19, the Israeli regime arrested another settler suspected of plotting against prominent Israelis.