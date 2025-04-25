Israeli reservist killed in northern Gaza combat, two wounded

The Israeli military announced Thursday that a tank driver in the 14th Reserve Brigade was killed by sniper fire in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Friday morning, the army named him as Master Sergeant (Res.) Asaf Cafri, aged 26, from Beit Hashmonai, a tank driver in the 79th Battalion of the 'Machatz' Brigade.

An officer in the special ops Yahalom Unit and a reserve soldier from the 79th battalion of the 14th Reserve Brigade were also seriously wounded in the incident. Another reservist from Battalion 8239 was moderately wounded. In addition to sniper fire, an anti-tank missile was also fired at the force.