Mohammad Moqiseh: 33 Years on the bench

TEHRAN - Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moqiseh, born in 1956 in Sabzevar, Razavi Khorasan, was a prominent Iranian cleric and judge. He dedicated his career to the Revolutionary Court and later the Supreme Court of Iran, known for his long service and involvement in significant cases.

Moqiseh's judicial career began in 1981 within the Islamic Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office. He initially served as a deputy prosecutor before becoming supervisor of Qezel Hesar Prison in 1985. Following the closure of Qezel Hesar, he assumed the same role at Rajai Shahr Prison, continuing his oversight of incarcerated individuals.

For 33 years, Moqiseh was a fixture in the Revolutionary Court, gaining a reputation as an experienced and influential judge within the system. He was known for adjudicating numerous important cases, including issuing rulings against members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) terror Organization and Daesh (ISIS). In November 2020, Moqiseh was transferred to the Supreme Court of Iran, where he was eventually appointed head of Branch 53.

Moqiseh lost his life alongside his colleague Ali Razini during an armed attack on his Tehran office on January 18, 2025.