National campaign to combat cancer being held

TEHRAN –A national campaign to fight against cancer is being held from January 20 to 26 across the country.

The weeklong event is celebrated with the theme of ‘hand in hand, prevent and fight against cancer’, the health ministry’s website reported.

Cancer as one of the global health challenges affects the lives of many people annually. They are the leading cause of premature mortality in the country, according to the health ministry.

Cancers account for more than 55 thousand deaths annually. Some 34 thousand deaths out of 122 thousand premature deaths (under 70 years of age) and 11 thousand deaths out of 85 thousand very premature deaths (under 50 years of age) are caused by various cancers.

The latest national cancer census shows that the number of new cancer cases in Iran is expected to increase to 160,000 by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026), indicating an increase of 43 percent.

The first 10 most common cancers in Iran are breast, prostate, colon, stomach, lung, bladder, thyroid, uterus, brain, and spine cancers.

The most common cancers of Iranian women include breast, colon, thyroid, stomach, uterine, leukemia, ovary, brain and spine, lungs and esophagus.

Around 250,000 Iranians are now living with cancer. Half of cancers can be almost treated and the rest can be avoided.

Concerning the importance of prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment of cancer, the national campaign aims to raise public awareness about cancer, and risk factors. It also seeks to encourage prevention, early detection and treatment, and promotes support for the patients.

The campaign will raise awareness by educating people on ways to prevent cancer, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, as well as the risks, symptoms, and the significance of early diagnosis.

Changing misbeliefs associated with cancer, including the idea that cancer is not treatable; encouraging individuals to get screened for breast and colon cancers; and improving inter-departmental coordination for prevention and treatment of cancer are among the other main objectives of the campaign.

The World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer, encourage its prevention, and mobilise action to address the global cancer epidemic.

The day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and was established in the year 2000 to raise global awareness about cancer and its impact, as well as to encourage action to reduce the burden of cancer worldwide.

The World Cancer Day theme 2025-2027, “United by Unique” places people at the centre of care and explores new ways of making a difference. It emphasises the importance of personalised, people-centred care in the fight against cancer.

Cancer is more than just a medical diagnosis—it’s a deeply personal matter. Behind every diagnosis lies a unique human story – stories of grief, pain, healing, resilience, love and more.

That’s why a people-centred approach to cancer care that fully integrates each individual’s unique needs, with compassion and empathy, leads to the best health outcomes.

Every experience with cancer is unique and it will take all of us, united, to create a world where we look beyond the disease and see the person before the patient. A world where the needs of people and communities are at the centre of health systems.

The campaign will also explore different dimensions of people-centred cancer care and new ways of making a difference. It will offer a three-year journey from raising awareness to taking action.

