Hamas flexes military muscles, leaves Israeli leaders red-faced

TEHRAN- The strong presence of Hamas fighters dressed in their fatigues and balaclavas in the Gaza Strip has left the Israeli leadership with egg on its face.

As a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday, a sea of Hamas armed men flexed the resistance movement’s military muscles.

Hamas fighters handed over three Israeli captives to the Red Cross in Gaza City on the first day of the ceasefire. They were freed in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

But the public re-emergence of Hamas fighters has shaken Israeli leaders and their Western allies to the core.

Israel agreed to the truce agreement after its war plans in Gaza fell through.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his army to launch war on Gaza on October 7, 2023 after Hamas carried out the Al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise military operation in southern Israel. More than 1,100 people were killed in the Hamas operation, with approximately 250 others being taken captive. Dozens of the captives are still held in Gaza.

Netanyahu had repeatedly promised to continue the war until destroying Hamas and returning all captives.

In April 2024, Netanyahu told the Israeli cabinet, "We are one step away from victory (over Hamas). But the price we paid is painful and heartbreaking. There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. It just won't happen."

Almost three months later, he intensified war rhetoric against Hamas.

“I returned yesterday from a visit to the Gaza Division. I saw very considerable achievements in the fighting being carried in Rafah. We are advancing to the end of the stage of eliminating the Hamas terrorist army; we will continue striking its remnants,” Netanyahu said on July 1, last year. Speaking to a group of mainly Israeli and international military officials, he again promised that Israel would achieve war goals which mainly included returning captives from Gaza as well as eliminating Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

But the ceasefire deal showed that Netanyahu’s war ambitions blew up in his face.

Israel has not succeeded in dismantling the military capabilities of Hamas, and the resistance movement is poised to maintain its governance over Gaza.

Netanyahu and other Israeli officials along with Western leaders who had been dreaming of the elimination of Hamas are now squirming with embarrassment.

The United States and several European countries have extended substantial military assistance to Israel during the conflict in Gaza. Despite this unwavering military backing, the resolve of the Palestinian people in their fight against Israel, which is armed to the teeth, has remained unyielding.

