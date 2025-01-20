Iranian “The Granny & Fishes” to compete in Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

TEHRAN-A documentary from Iran will take part in the 22nd Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which will be held in Montana, the U.S., from February 14 to 23.

“The Granny & Fishes” directed and produced by Maria Mavati and Ehsan Farokhi Fard is the Iranian film that will compete in the festival, IRNA reported.

A production of 2024, the 28-minute film will have its international premiere at the event. It won the Golden Leaf for best documentary at the 41st Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) last October.

The documentary follows an elderly woman who has been living alone for many years after the Hamoon lagoon has dried up. Every day the Granny retrieves dried up fish from the lagoon as dust storms take over the nearby 300 evacuated villages.

The “Granny & Fishes” is a production of the Documentary, Experimental and Animation Film Center (DEFC).

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is the premier venue for non-fiction film in the American West. It offers an ideal setting for filmmakers to premiere new work and develop lasting relationships with fellow filmmakers and industry. Celebrating 22 years in 2025, the festival draws an audience of 20,000 and film entries from every corner of the globe to a uniquely intimate mountain town setting with local Montana flavor.

The festival hosts over 200 visiting artists, presents an average of 150 non-fiction films and offers a variety of exciting events throughout downtown Missoula, Montana. In addition to screenings, Big Sky hosts DocShop, a five-day industry event that includes panels, master classes, workshops, and the Big Sky Pitch session.

Big Sky also screens films in schools across the state of Montana reaching over 4,000 students in just four days. Participating filmmakers have the unique opportunity to visit classrooms to present their films and engage students in discussion.

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is an Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences qualifying event for short-form documentaries. The winner of the Best Mini-Doc and Best Short Documentary categories automatically qualifies to compete for a Documentary Short Oscar the following year.

